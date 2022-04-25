West Virginia is up to 130 stolen bases with 14 games remaining in the regular season

WVU baseball ends eventful week with rout of No. 9 Texas Tech – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU baseball faced its second top-10 opponent in Lubbock this weekend and returns to Morgantown with a win and two losses added to its record. The rocky three-game series capped off an eventful week for the Mountaineers which began with a big win in the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park. Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through the roller-coaster several days for "Mazey's Crazies, plus they take a look at the early-season exploits of Alek Manoah, the former WVU ace and the rising star of the Toronto Blue Jays. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons dubbed them “Mazey’s Crazies” on Saturday during Mountaineer GameDay.

And whether it’s Mazey Ball or Mazey’s Crazies, either moniker will work to aptly describe this year’s WVU baseball team.

The Mountaineers are continuing to tear it up on the base paths.

Here’s an update on where West Virginia stands in the Big 12, nationally, and in program history.

Big 12 ranks

Six different WVU players rank in the Top 10 in the Big 12 Conference in stolen bases this season.

Victor Scott II leads the way with 30 steals. Fellow outfielder Austin Davis is right behind him with 25 steals.

Shortstop Tevin Tucker has picked up his base-stealing pace, and is up to 17 steals on the year, which is good enough for the fourth-most in the conference.

West Virginia players Braden Barry (13), JJ Wetherholt (12) and Ben Abernathy (11) hold the final three spots of the Top 10 in the statistic among Big 12 players.

As a team, WVU has 37 more steals than Oklahoma, which has the second-most stolen bases in the conference. West Virginia’s 130 stolen bases are more than double every other team in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers have also swiped 100 or more bases than three teams in the Big 12.

National rankings

Despite the fact he hasn’t stolen a base in more than a week, Scott is still one of the most prolific base stealers in the country.

The junior outfielder is tied for second in the NCAA in stolen bases with 30. He still has the most steals of any Power 5 Conference player.

Davis, WVU’s senior right fielder, has risen to 9th in the country in stolen bases with 25. That’s the third-most among Power 5 players, trailing only his teammate and Vanderbilt’s Enrique Bradfield Jr. (26).

West Virginia is one of just three teams, and the only Power 5 organization, to have multiple players in the Top 10 in the NCAA in stolen bases this season.

Tucker’s 17 steals have him just outside the top 50 in the country.

As a unit, West Virginia’s 130 stolen bases remain the second-most in the NCAA.

Mazey’s group has swiped 37 more bases than the next-best Power 5 program, which is conference foe Oklahoma.

Rewriting program history

A pair of stolen base records have already fallen this year.

The 2022 Mountaineer baseball team has already set the program record for steals in a single season. In fact, in one fewer game than the 1986 WVU team that held the previous record, this year’s group has stolen 16 more bases.

West Virginia, which averages 3.42 steals per contest, is on pace to steal 178 bases this season. That would be 64 more than the previous program record.

Individually, Scott’s 30 stolen bases this season have broken the program record, which was held by Mickey Mamarella.

Davis’ 25 steals is the eighth-most in program history and just two shy of moving into a tie for fourth place.

Davis, meanwhile, now has 60 stolen bases for his career. That is the third-most in Mountaineer history. He is just one shy of tying Brandon White for the second-most.

Scott isn’t far behind. His 54 career steals are the sixth-most in WVU history.

Scott is one stolen base away from tying Braden Zarbnisky for the fifth-most.

Tucker, with 43 career steals, has moved into eighth place all-time.

This year by the numbers

West Virginia has stolen at least six bases in a game nine times this season. Meanwhile, WVU has been held without a steal just four times this year.

Of the 38 games played this season, the Mountaineers have swiped at least two bases in 27 of those contests.

WVU hosts Penn State on Wednesday. West Virginia stole four bases against the Nittany Lions in the previous meeting this month.

After that, WVU will take on a Kansas team that surrendered eight stolen bases over the weekend to the Sooners.