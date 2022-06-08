WVU's two-time defending Big 12 champ looks to clinch spot in 3,000-meter steeplechase national final for the second year in a row

West Virginia track and field standout, Ceili McCabe, hopes to clear a big hurdle in a run at a national championship in the Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase on Thursday.

The redshirt freshman will compete at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

McCabe, who is the two-time defending Big 12 champion in the event, will run in the first heat of the national semifinals at 9:02 p.m. ET.

A third-place finish, overall, at the NCAA East Regional Preliminary meet on May 28 punched McCabe’s ticket for a return trip to the NCAA meet. McCabe ran the 3,000-meter race in 9:46.73.

That, however, was well off the pace of her personal-best time of 9:32.01, which set the school record last season. McCabe won the Big 12 title this year with a time of 10:12.87.

McCabe nearly took down her personal-best time during a regular season meet at the end of April.

That time, 9:32.14, is the second-best time this season among the 24 semi-finalists in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Meanwhile, McCabe’s personal-best running from last season is the third-best number in the field.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native needs a Top 5 finish in her heat in order to advance to Saturday’s national championship running.

If she is able to advance to the final Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase running of the season, it will take place at 5:54 p.m. ET.

Thursday marks McCabe’s second trip to the NCAA meet. She placed sixth last year.

Fans can watch at NCAA.com.