Mountaineer men’s swimming and diving opens at NCAA Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five members of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team opened competition at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Senior David Dixon represented the Mountaineers in the 200 individual medley, while redshirt juniors Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and Jake Lowe, junior PJ Lenz and sophomore Owen Johns competed in the 1-meter springboard competition.

In the competition pool, Dixon notched a time of 1:46.61 to place 46th overall in the event.

“Today was a very solid first swim for David,” Mountaineer head coach Vic Riggs said. “His front half was strong, he just jammed his turn from back to breaststroke, and that caused his breaststroke leg to be a bit off. His butterfly looked really strong, and he’s excited for his 100 fly tomorrow.”

On springboard, Lenz led the way for WVU, securing a 263.00 total for 36th overall on 1-meter. Lenz followed behind, rounding out the top 40 with a score of 244.35.

“Our divers have matured and stayed the course on a great deal of their lists today,” head diving coach Karla Helder said. “I gave them a limited and strict set of skills to administer for their future development, and each of these guys has excelled in staying calm today, executing and following through to a good outcome.”

Rounding out the WVU divers’ finishes were Tremblay and Lowe, who placed 42nd (236.75) and 44th (217.55), respectively.

Action continues for the Mountaineers on Friday, March 26, as Dixon competes in the 100 fly, and Trembaly, Lowe and Johns take part in the 3-meter springboard event. Prelim action from the Greensboro Aquatic Center begins at 10 a.m. ET, while finals commence at 6 p.m. Action from both sessions will be available on ESPN3.