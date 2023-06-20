MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown’s 2024 recruiting class seemingly keeps growing with every passing day.

High school linebacker product Rickey Williams, out of Akron, Ohio, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Monday. Williams attends Archbishop Hoban High School, which went 14-2 on the gridiron last fall.

Williams (6-2, 215) is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, and On3.com. He is not rated by ESPN.

With Jeff Koonz leading the way, West Virginia won his commitment over other interested schools like Buffalo and James Madison. Williams visited West Virginia on June 9. Ten days later, he made his announcement that WVU would be his home for the next four years.

The addition of Williams bumped West Virginia’s 2024 recruiting class up to No. 33 in the nation, according to 247Sports. That makes WVU’s class the second-highest-rated class among Big 12 schools.

The site also ranks the linebacker as the second-highest-rated commit in WVU’s group of commits, trailing only Obinna Onwuka. Williams is the 13th verbal commitment in the class.