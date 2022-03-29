Zach Bravo throws six scoreless innings as WVU bats give him plenty of run support

Three different West Virginia (14-8) hitters had hits leave the yard at the Kennedy Center YMCA baseball field just outside of Huntington on Tuesday.

WVU’s two star outfielders, Austin Davis and Victor Scott II, hit home runs, as did second baseman Mikey Kluska.

Meanwhile, Mountaineer starter Zach Bravo pitched six innings of shutout ball to earn his first quality start of the year.

West Virginia started off a big week on the right foot, claiming a 7-3 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd (12-12-1). It pushes the Mountaineers’ winning streak to four in a row.

WVU struck for five runs in the second after a scoreless first inning.

Braden Barry got the Mountaineers on the board with a two-run double to left field.

Just a few pitches later, Kluska blasted a two-run home run over the fence in left. It was his first long ball of the season, and it gave West Virginia a 4-0 lead.

But the Mountaineers weren’t done there. Two hitters later, Austin Davis added to the lead, with a solo shot to left-center field. Davis finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate, marking his fourth three-hit game of the season.

He was also the only West Virginia hitter to have a multi-hit performance against the Herd.

WVU led 5-0 after the second inning.

That was all the run support Bravo would need.

Bravo, making his first start since March 1, worked efficiently. The fifth-year senior needed just 69 pitches to get through six innings on the mound. He faced just three batters over the minimum, allowed just three hits, and struck out three, while issuing zero walks.

Kluska gave the WVU pitching staff an insurance run the fourth inning, as he drove in Barry on a sacrifice fly. With three runs driven in Tuesday, Kluska is up to 15 on the season.

The third Mountaineer home run of the game came an inning later off the bat of Victor Scott II. The WVU center fielder hit his fourth homer of the year on a full count with two outs in the inning.

While the power was certainly on display for Randy Mazey’s group against the Herd, West Virginia remained aggressive on the base paths.

West Virginia stole five bases, raising its season total to 82. The Mountaineers entered play on Tuesday with the third-most stolen bases in the county, and the most among Power-5 programs.

Marshall hitters did all of their damage with Bravo out of the game.

The Herd scored one run in the seventh, and two runs in the eighth. Mazey was forced to use six pitchers out of the bullpen. One of those hurlers was veteran Chase Smith, who made the 100th appearance of his collegiate career in the eighth inning.

The Mountaineers play another longtime rival on Wednesday. WVU will make the trip to Pittsburgh, to take on the Panthers beginning at 5 p.m.

West Virginia will then begin Big 12 play on Friday, on the road at Texas Christian University.