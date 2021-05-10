Mountaineers, Herd set for rubber match in Granville

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team takes on in-state foe Marshall, presented by AARP, on Tuesday, May 11, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets to Tuesday’s game are sold out. However, a limited number of WVU student tickets will be available on game day in pairs of two and can be picked up at Gate A or C outside the ballpark. Students are admitted free with a valid student I.D.

Fans are reminded to check the WVU baseball Twitter page for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch at Gate A. Any available tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7.

Fans also can listen to the game on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. Additionally, Tuesday’s game will broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For links to live stats, audio and video, visit WVUsports.com.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed (2-4, 6.85 ERA) takes the mound for the Mountaineers for the second straight midweek game, while Marshall counters with junior left-hander Raymond Pacella (1-6, 5.40 ERA). Reed logged a career-high, 5.2 innings of work in an 8-2 win over No. 16 Pitt on May 5. He allowed just one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk in the victory.

WVU (17-23) is 49-25 all-time against the Thundering Herd (8-32), including wins in 10 of its last 12 meetings. The two teams have already met twice this season, with both clubs earning home wins. MU took down West Virginia, 7-1, on March 23, in Huntington, before the Mountaineers responded with a 9-3 triumph on April 14, in Morgantown.

Of note, the Herd hasn’t won a game in Morgantown since April 9, 1991. What’s more, the Mountaineers have won 18 consecutive midweek, home games, dating back to April 3, 2017.

Last time out, WVU dropped two-of-three games to Oklahoma, from May 7-8, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers won the series opener, 7-1, before they fell in both games of a doubleheader, 8-7 in 11 innings and 9-1. Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf tied his career high with 11 strikeouts against the Sooners on May 7. He allowed just one unearned run on three hits in the win. For his efforts, the Gahanna, Ohio, native was named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Junior outfielder Austin Davis continues to lead West Virginia at the plate with a .292 average and 38 hits. A trio of Mountaineers – fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy, senior catcher/outfielder Paul McIntosh and sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick – all co-lead the club with six home runs. Additionally, redshirt sophomore infielder/outfielder Alec Burns has hit three homers in the last six games since joining the everyday lineup, including two on May 8, against Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, freshman infielder Mikey Kluska continues to pace WVU with 24 RBI on the year.

On the mound, the Mountaineer pitching staff enters the week ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 in strikeouts per nine innings (10.8). WVU has issued 10 or more strikeouts in six of the last seven games.

Marshall is led by 15th-year coach Jeff Waggoner. The Thundering Herd enter the game with an 8-32 record, including 4-24 in Conference USA play. Last weekend, the squad was swept at No. 19 Charlotte, from May 7-9. In all, the Herd has lost eight games in a row entering Tuesday’s matchup.

Sophomore infielder/outfielder Luke Edwards paces the club with a .328 average, 45 hits and 15 doubles. Additionally, freshman catcher Ryan Leitch has a team-high eight home runs and 24 RBI.

On the mound, eight different players have started a game for MU this season. Pacella’s nine starts, 57 strikeouts and 5.40 ERA lead the team among pitchers who’ve thrown at least 30 innings in 2021.