Mountaineers move to winning record after downing TCU in five sets

West Virginia volleyball moves to a winning record after defeating TCU at home in five sets — their fifth straight match to go all the way.

WVU earned the victory despite being on the lesser end of the stats sheet. TCU out-killed the Mountaineers 63-56, and out-dug, 71-66.

West Virginia took the first set with relative ease behind a team effort. Three Mountaineers — Natali Petrova, Briana Lynch and Audrey Adams — led WVU with four kills each as the Mountaineers took a wire-to-wire win.

Petrova kept her high form for the season, leading the Mountaineers with 15 kills and 16 total points. Lynch and Adams led WVU with 5 blocks each, while combining for 21 points.

TCU would storm back in the next two sets, taking the lead after three. Julia Adams led the match with 21 kills on the night, 10 of which came in the second and third sets.

Ultimately, it was the Mountaineers who would pull it off. After forcing a fifth and final set, Kristen Lux made her presence known when she added 5 kills in the final period of play. The match came to an end when Adams earned her final block of the night along side Emmy Ogogor, who finished with 12 points.

The victory moves West Virginia to 4-3 on the season. They are back in action against the Horned Frogs for the second leg of their back-to-back on Friday night at 6 p.m. The action will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.