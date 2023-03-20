MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Coming off a 5-0 road trip, the West Virginia baseball team returns home this week for two games against the Hofstra Pride. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m. while Wednesday will begin at 3 p.m. Both games can be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Overall, the Mountaineers are 15-4 and have won nine straight games, the longest streak since 2016. It is also the best start to a season in the Randy Mazey era.

In the latest D1Baseball poll, the Mountaineers found themselves ranked for the first time since March 8, 2021, clocking in at No. 24. They are one of three Big 12 teams in the top 25 along with No. 14 Texas Tech and No. 20 Oklahoma State.

Tuesday night will be $2 Tuesday with select concessions available for $2 while Wednesday is Dollar Night where fans can get tickets and select concessions for $1.

Sophomore JJ Wetherholt leads WVU with a .462 batting average, five home runs, 25 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. Redshirt-senior Caleb McNeely is hitting .359 with four home runs and 17 RBI in his first season with the Mountaineers.

Sophomore Aidan Major and freshman Gavin Van Kempen will get the starts on the mound for WVU against the Pride. Major threw 4.0 hitless innings against App State last week while Van Kempen is 1-0 with 12 strikeouts in 9.0 innings.

Hofstra enters the week with a 6-12 record and is coming off a regional appearance in 2022 in 14-year major league veteran Frank Catalanotto’s first season.

Hofstra was picked to finish third in the CAA preseason poll behind Charleston and UNCW. Kevin Bruggeman, Ryan Morash, Brad Camarda, and Michael O’Hanlon were each named to the Preseason All-CAA Team. Will Kennedy currently leads the team with a .377 batting average while Zach Bailey has two home runs.