MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Behind one goal and one assist from fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Baylor at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon.

Clad in pink jerseys for the squad’s annual Pink Match for breast cancer awareness, Segalla and the Mountaineers (5-4-6, 2-1-3 Big 12) tallied a much-needed victory over the visiting Lady Bears (4-8-2, 2-4 Big 12) in front of a national television audience on ESPNU. Segalla assisted WVU’s first goal, before scoring the second goal and eventual game winner. Her performance marked the second for West Virginia this season, after junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy recorded one goal and one assist against St. Francis (Pa.) on Aug. 28.

Additionally, WVU’s three scores on Sunday afternoon marked the team’s most in a game since defeating St. Francis (Pa.), 3-0, earlier this season.

Despite the end result, Baylor struck first, finding the back of the net in the 13th minute. However, the Mountaineers responded just past the halfway mark of the first half, as Segalla fed a ball into junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez, who snuck it in by the far post and out of reach of the BU keeper. The goal was Rodriguez’s third of the season and fifth of her career, while Segalla earned her first assist of the season and 10th of her career.

The score stood at 1-1 at the break, but West Virginia grabbed the lead not long into the second half. Segalla completed her performance with a beautiful header goal off a corner kick from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran at 53:37. A native of Salisbury, Connecticut, Segalla’s tally was her third of the season and the 19th goal of her career. She also notched the game-winning goal for the ninth time in her career and the second time this season. Heredia-Beltran’s assist was her team-leading sixth of the year.

Sophomore defender Annika Leslie completed the scoring with an insurance goal in the 82nd minute. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native took a corner kick and bent it toward the goal mouth, bouncing off the far post and into the net for the Olimpico goal. Leslie’s tally was the first of her WVU career.

The final stats showed West Virginia outshooting Baylor, 16-5, while holding a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal. The Mountaineers took 10 corner kicks in the contest, the team’s most in a game since taking 11 corners against SFU on Aug. 28. Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey was called on to make one save, while Baylor keeper Lauren Traywick stopped a trio of WVU shots.

Segalla led the offense with one goal and one assist, along with scores from Rodriguez and Leslie. Four different Mountaineers took two shots apiece, including Heredia-Beltran, seniors Maya McCutcheon and Julianne Vallerand and freshman Taylor White.

With the win, West Virginia’s lead in the all-time series with the Lady Bears moves to 9-2-2, including 4-1-1 in games played in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers now prepare to travel to the Sooner State for its final road test of the regular season. WVU begins the two-game road swing in Stillwater, taking on Oklahoma State on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET.