MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team sits in a tie with No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks after shooting a season-high smallbore score of 2351 at the WVU Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown.

WVU and UAF trail TCU by six points after the first day of action. The Horned Frogs shot a 2357 to claim the top spot on Saturday. Kentucky sits in fourth place with a 2333.

Junior Tal Engler shot a season-best 590 in smallbore, just one point shy of tying her career high, to lead the team. Her smallbore total was the fourth-highest score in the match. Alaska-Fairbanks’ Sara Karasova led the smallbore match with a 592.

Senior Mary Tucker shot a 589 in smallbore on day one, good enough for the second-best mark on the team. Fellow senior Malori Brown shot a 587 in the discipline for the third-best mark on the team.

Junior Becca Lamb matched her season high in smallbore on Saturday, with a 585. Senior Calista Smoyer, who made her season debut in the match, and fifth-year senior Verena Zaisberger each shot a 583.

Rounding out day one scores for West Virginia, junior Matt Sanchez tallied a 582, while junior Molly McGhin and senior Akihito Shimizu each shot a 581. Sophomore Natalie Perrin finished with a 575.

The scores of Brown, Engler, Lamb, McGhin and Tucker counted towards the Mountaineers’ total.

West Virginia wraps up the inaugural WVU Fall Classic with air rifle on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range. The first air rifle relay also is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET, with sighters and prep time set for 8:45 a.m. The second relay will take place at 11 a.m., following a 15-minute sighting period. Sunday’s air rifle final will conclude action from the WVU Fall Classic.