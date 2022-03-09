MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The four West Virginia University wrestlers who will be competing in Detroit next week learned their first round opponents Wednesday.

The NCAA Wrestling Championship brackets were announced on NCAA.com.

This is the second year in a row that Tim Flynn’s group has produced four NCAA Championship qualifiers.

Killian Cardinale is the lowest-seeded Mountaineer, as he earned a No. 5 seed in the 125-pound weight class.

He will take on Campbell University’s Korbin Meink, who is the 28th-seeded wrestler in the division.

Cardinale is 14-1 on the season, including the postseason, while Meink was 14-6.

NCAA.com’s Shane Sparks said Cardinale, “Really raised his level,” this season. The redshirt senior is making his third trip to the national tournament and enters having captured the Big 12 title over the weekend.

The winner of their bout will advance to face the 12/21 matchup winner in the second round.

Oak Glen High School product, Peyton Hall, returns to the NCAA Tournament.

The sophomore is making his second trip to the national tournament in just his second year of wrestling at the collegiate level.

Hall, who finished as the runner-up at the conference tournament in the 165-pound weight class, heads to Detroit as the No. 9 seed in his division.

Hall will take on Riley Smucker, the No. 24 seed, out of Cleveland State.

With a 25-3 record, Hall enters the tournament with four more wins and one fewer loss than Smucker.

The winner of the Hall-Smucker bout will take on the 8/25 matchup winner in the second round.

Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole, who defeated Hall in the Big 12 Championship title match, is the No. 2 seed in that division.

Meanwhile, Dennis Robin is the highest-seeded Mountaineer grappler.

Robin, a true sophomore, placed eighth in the Big 12 in the 174-pound weight class. He will be making his NCAA tournament debut.

He’ll enter the bracket as the No. 31 seed, and will face No. 2 seed Mekhi Lewis out of Virginia Tech.

Robin enters the tournament with a 13-15 record. Lewis, however, has lost just once this season.

Michael Wolfgram was the final Mountaineer to qualify for the tournament. He was not announced as an NCAA tournament participant until Tuesday.

The redshirt sophomore will be making his NCAA Championship debut.

Wolfgram, who finished seventh in the Big 12, is the No. 27 seed in the 285 pound bracket.

He takes on Lehigh’s Jordan Wood, who is 22-2 this season, and a two-time All-American. Wolfgram enters the tournament with a 20-9 record.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships are scheduled for March 17-19 at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.