MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s time to Brawl for the third and final time this baseball season. Number 12 West Virginia aims to complete the regular-season series sweep of the rival Panthers.

This time the two clubs will play at Pitt’s home field, after previously squaring off at PNC Park and Wagner Field so far this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

No. 12 West Virginia at Pitt game information

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Location: Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

West Virginia record: 36-12

Pitt record: 21-24

All-time series: West Virginia leads the all-time series 116-91

Last meeting: WVU defeated Pitt 10-0 on May 3, 2023, at Monongalia County Ballpark

First pitch: 6 p.m. ET

Stream: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Carson Estridge (3-0, 2.29 ERA)

Pitt probable starter: TBA

No. 12 West Virginia at Pitt preview

Wednesday marks the 208th meeting, all-time, between the Mountaineers and Panthers on the diamond. With two victories this season, West Virginia has now won four consecutive meetings against Pitt, and 17 of the last 23, dating back to 2012.

Randy Mazey’s ballclub has tallied 19 unanswered runs against Pitt since the opening innings of the first matchup this year. Pitt took an early 4-0 lead at PNC Park, but it’s been all West Virginia since. The Mountaineers scored nine unanswered runs to round out the first battle, and then outscored Pitt 10-0 in seven innings in the most recent meeting.

WVU is looking for its first win at Charles L. Cost Field since 2018.

West Virginia continues to be one of the hottest teams in the country. The 12th-ranked Mountaineers have won 13 of their last 15 games, with six of those wins coming away from Morgantown.

Pitt, on the other hand, has won just five of its last 12 games, and is coming off dropping a weekend series against unranked Georgia Tech.

JJ Wetherholt enters the week with the highest batting average in the country, and is on pace to become the first Power 5 player to finish a season with an average above .450 since Florida State’s Buster Posey in 2008. Wetherholt also leads the nation with 1.91 hits per game.

Carson Estridge has earned his latest start on the mound. This will be his fourth of the season, and third against Pitt. Estridge struck out seven in four scoreless innings against the Panthers last week.