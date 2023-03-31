MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 play begins this weekend for No. 24 WVU baseball.

The Mountaineers are the last team in the conference to begin their league schedule, and they’ll do so Friday night on the road against Kansas State.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup on the diamond.

Kansas State at No. 24 WVU baseball series information

Location: Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

All-time series: WVU leads series 16-12 since 2013

Last meeting: Kansas State 8, West Virginia 5 (May 26, 2022 at the Big 12 Tournament)

West Virginia record: 19-6, 0-0

Xavier record: 18-9, 2-4

Game 1

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (1-0, 3.47 ERA)

K-State probable starter: LHP Owen Boerema (4-0, 2.61 ERA)

Game 2

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Blaine Traxel (5-1, 2.02 ERA)

K-State probable starter: German Fajardo (0-1, 6.26 ERA)

Game 3

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Grant Siegel (2-2, 6.38 ERA)

K-State probable starter: Collin Rothermel (making season debut)

Matchup preview

The No. 24 Mountaineers have won 14 of their last 16 dating back to their home opener on March 8. Their most recent victory came Tuesday in 9-7 fashion against in-state rival Marshall.

But the competition gets notably tougher in the conference portion of the schedule. Kansas State is coming off a series sweep over Oklahoma and a midweek split with Air Force. The Wildcats have also won five of their last seven overall.

Both of these teams are proficient on the base paths. WVU leads the Big 12 in stolen bases with 74, while K-State is second with 70. The Cats have attempted to steal more bases than any other team in the league (88), and they’ve also been caught stealing 18 times.

WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt has contributed 24 stolen bases this season, which leads the conference. His .462 batting average also tops the league, and is 45 points better than the next-best hitter.

Friday’s series opener is set for a 7 p.m. ET first pitch.