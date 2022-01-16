Peyton Hall and West Virginia natives helping lead the way for WVU wrestling

West Virginia wrestler Peyton Hall looks towards his coaching staff Monday in his match against Chattanooga. (Photo Ryan Decker)

Peyton Hall leads a group of Mountain State natives that are aiming to help WVU find continued success this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore Peyton Hall is undoubtedly one of the leaders in Tim Flynn’s West Virginia wrestling program.

The Oak Glen High School alum is 17-1 this season, overall, and a perfect 8-0 in dual settings. He’s also 3-1 versus ranked opponents.

Hall, who owns a career collegiate record of 33-7, isn’t the only Mountain State native that’s having a successful campaign, thus far.

Redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman, a John Marshall High School grad, is one of just two other homegrown products that are currently in the Mountaineers starting rotation of wrestlers.

Competing in the 184 pound weight class, Carman is 12-6 this season, but is 1-0 against Big 12 competition.

Senior Weirton native Caleb Rea also has a winning record this year, having won nine of his 15 bouts as a starter.

Carman, Hall and the Mountaineers were scheduled to take on Big 12 foe Oklahoma State on Sunday, but that meet was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Another West Virginia native, who is hoping to join the starting lineup soon, is also having success.

Freshman Michael Dolan, who came to WVU after a standout prep career at Spring Mills High School, is 16-7 overall this year. That includes a 15-7 record against Division I wrestlers in his first season competing at this level.

Three-time high school state champion Brayden Roberts, a Parkersburg South graduate, is 16-9 this year. Five of those wins have come by way of a pin.

Three other West Virginia natives have competed for the Mountaineers this year.

Senior Jackson Moomau, who came to WVU in 2018 after winning back-to-back state titles at Petersburg High, is just 2-7 this season.

Freshman East Fairmont champion Blake Boyers is still searching for his first collegiate win after competing four times. Boyers earned 136 career wins at the high school level.

And sophomore Jace Bradbury is 3-6 in his second season at the D1 level.

These West Virginia natives, and the rest of the Mountaineers, are scheduled to be back in action on January 28 when they hit the road for a two-dual road trip to South Dakota State and North Dakota State.