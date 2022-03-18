West Virginia native has secured a top eight finish at the NCAA Wrestling Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The four-time high school state champion from Chester, West Virginia is now an All-American.

Peyton Hall, the sophomore Mountain State native making his first appearance in the NCAA Wrestling Championships tournament, has secured his spot on the podium following a commanding 11-3 major decision victory Friday night.

With the victory, Hall becomes the 34th All-American in WVU wrestling program history.

Hall will be back on the mat Friday night to compete for a top-five finish in the 165 pound weight class.

Hall, the No. 9 seed in the class, will take on No. 4 seed Dean Hamiti out of Wisconsin.

The Oak Glen High School grad was the Big 12 runner-up earlier this month. He won his first two bouts of the tournament before falling Friday morning.

Hall’s match will be televised on Watch ESPN.