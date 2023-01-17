Zach Frazier (front) snaps the ball to Garrett Greene (gold) before a fall camp practice in 2022. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a well-known fact that Zach Frazier is one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12 Conference.

The Fairmont, West Virginia native earned first team All-Big 12 honors this season, an improvement on the second team all-conference recognition he received as a second-year freshman in 2021.

Operating in the middle of the offensive line, few statistics indicate just how well Frazier performs, though the eye test is a pretty good indicator.

Pro Football Focus, a football website specializing in grading players through analytics, gave Frazier one of the best grades of any collegiate center in the country this season. PFF data collection gave Frazier a 2022 season grade of 80.8, the sixth-best grade in the NCAA and the best in the Big 12.

Four of the five centers with higher grades than Frazier have declared for the NFL Draft, and are likely to play at the next level. Frazier’s career is headed in that direction, as well, though he will play at least one more year in Morgantown as arguably one of the best centers in the country.

The Mountain State native earned multiple Freshman All-American honors as a true freshman in 2020. He earned two more All-American nods in 2021.

Frazier was part of an offensive line that was viewed as the strength of this past season’s WVU football team. With Frazier helping lead the way in the blocking effort, the Mountaineers had their most-productive season running the football since 2016.