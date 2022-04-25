MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to inclement weather in Texas, play has been suspended in the first round of the Big 12 Golf Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

Golfers were scheduled to play 36 holes Monday, but no golfer completed more than 11 holes. West Virginia’s golfers only completed between one and four holes before the inclement weather began.

The Mountaineers are currently tied for second place at 2-under-par with Texas, three shots behind Texas Tech. Kansas State (-1), Oklahoma (-1), Iowa State (Even), TCU (Even), Kansas (+1), Oklahoma State (+3) and Baylor (+7) round out the team scoring.

Mark Goetz (one hole), Kurtis Grant (three holes) and Jackson Davenport (four holes) are all tied for third at 1-under-par. Trent Tipton (two holes) is 1-over-par, while Logan Perkins (two holes) is 2-over-par.

The event has been shortened to a 54-hole championship with the completion of round one scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. ET, followed by the start of the second round of 18 holes immediately after the conclusion of round one. The final 18 holes will take place Wednesday morning.