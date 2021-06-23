Record 11 WVU rowers named CRCA scholar-athletes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A school-record 11 members of the West Virginia University rowing team were honored by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association as CRCA Scholar-Athletes for 2021.

“Despite the ups and downs, starts and stops over the past year, these young women truly epitomize the term student-athlete,” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said. “We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and appreciate how well they represent our team.”

The previous high mark for number of WVU scholar-athletes on the CRCA team was eight (2020, 2017 and 2013 teams).

The 11 student-athletes named to the 2021 team were senior Allyson George (ceramics), juniors Megan Casner (animal & nutritional sciences), Ashley Dibling (aerospace engineering), Nicole Dibling (aerospace engineering), Megan Present (finance), Emma Toy (criminology) and Jessica Woy (psychology) and sophomores Kaira Lay (landscape architecture), Kathleen Meldrum (economics), Lydia Nicolai (environmental geoscience) and Sydney VanAuken (management information systems).

Casner, Ashley and Nicole Dibling, Present and Toy earned a spot on the scholar-athlete team for the second consecutive year.

To earn CRCA Scholar-Athlete honors, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or better and have participated in at least 75 percent of the team’s scheduled competitions. Eligibility also is limited to student-athletes in their sophomore, junior and senior seasons.