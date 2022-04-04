Randy Mazey’s club continues to climb up the NCAA leaderboard, as does his center fielder.

Just one team, and just one player, in the entire country steals bases better than West Virginia (16-10, 2-1 Big 12) and Victor Scott II do.

With 98 stolen bases on the year, WVU is now in sole possession of second place on the NCAA Division I baseball statistical leaderboard.

Not only that, but with 24 steals so far this season, Scott II is tied for second place in the country in the stat.

West Virginia has stolen more bases than any Power 5 program this year. And the WVU junior center fielder has swiped more bags than any Power 5 player.

The only team that has more steals is Texas Southern (14-12) out of the SWAC. The Tigers have swiped 128 bases through 26 games, averaging nearly five steals per contest.

The only player that has stolen more bases than Scott is Texas Southern’s Johnathon Thomas, who has successfully stolen 36 bags in 41 attempts.

Thomas’ teammate, Justin Cooper, is tied with Scott for second in the country in steals.

It should be noted that Austin Davis, who has stolen 17 bases this season, is tied for 18th in the NCAA in the stat. He is one stolen base away from moving into a tie for 12th.

Scott and Davis are Nos. 1 and 2 in the Big 12 in stolen bases. And only two Power 5 players are between the Mountaineer outfielders in the stat, nationally.

Oklahoma, which has stolen 59 bases this season, is not only second in the conference in steals, but has the second-most steals among Power 5 programs. In both instances, only West Virginia’s 98 stolen bases are better.

West Virginia has six of the 10 leading base stealers in the Big 12.

In fact, WVU is the only team in the conference that has four players with double-digit steals on the year: Scott (24), Davis (17), Tevin Tucker (12), Braden Barry (10).