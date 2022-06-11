Mountaineer duo will head to the West Coast to perform in front of MLB scouts just one month ahead of the MLB Draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A pair of West Virginia University baseball standouts have been invited to the MLB Draft Combine next week.

Center fielder Victor Scott II and right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters will both perform in front of Major League Baseball scouts at San Diego’s Petco Park from June 15-18.

Scott led the Big 12 Conference with 39 stolen bases this season, which set the single-season program record at West Virginia. The athletic outfielder also led WVU with 47 runs batted in and was tied for second on the team with six home runs.

Watters, meanwhile, was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection after he transformed from one of the best relief pitchers in the league to a solid Friday night starter. In total, Watters finished the year with a 3-7 record and 6.22 ERA, and was second on the club with 75 punchouts.

The Mountaineer duo are two of more than 250 players from the collegiate and high school levels who will be showcasing their talents in San Diego.

According to MLB.com, all players can participate in workouts from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. PT on June 15 and 16 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT on June 17 and 18.

Scott and Watters will also get the opportunity to interview with MLB general managers and scouting directors, as well as receive personal branding training.

Former big leaguers Trevor Hoffman, Torri Hunter, and Mike Scioscia will be on hand, among others.

Some portions of the Combine will be televised on MLB Network.

This year’s MLB Draft is scheduled for July 17-19 in Los Angeles.

Four Mountaineers, including ace Jackson Wolf, heard their name called in the 2021 draft. West Virginia has produced 18 draft picks dating back to 2017.