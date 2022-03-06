MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams are set to travel to the 2022 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, set for March 7-9, at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Seniors Nick Cover and PJ Lenz, junior Owen Johns and freshman Glenn Eloriaga will represent the men’s team, while senior Camille Burt, junior Marian Tiemeier and freshmen Sarah Krusinski qualified to represent the women’s team.

The championship is set to begin on Monday, March 7, with the men competing on 3-meter springboard and the women competing on 1-meter. The men and women will flip on Tuesday, March 8, with the men competition on 1-meter and the women competing on 3-meter. The championship concludes on Wednesday, March 9, with the men’s and women’s platform competitions. Each day of competition begins with prelims at 12 p.m. ET, with the finals beginning immediately following the conclusion of finals.

Live results from the meet are available at DiveMeets.com. The meet will determine the zone’s qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

“In this particular competition, our Zone has the largest collection of colleges and universities of the five Zone meets,” diving coach Karla Helder said. “We’ll run the race for the top five spots in women and top four in men. This will be similar to Big 12s and become an endurance event, especially with the length of days and the number of divers in each event. We’ll see how our training, recovery from the conference meet, and our fortitude carry us through the next 4 days .”

The top-five women and top-four men divers on 1-meter, 3-meter and platform will automatically qualify for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Divers from Boston College, Brown, Buffalo, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Delaware, Drexel, Duquesne, Fordham, Georgetown, George Washington, Harvard, James Madison, La Salle, Liberty, Maine, Marshall, Navy, Northeastern, Penn, Penn State, Pitt, Princeton, Rhode Island, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure, Stony Brooke, SUNY-Binghamton, Towson, UConn, UMass, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Point and Yale are scheduled to join the Mountaineers in Annapolis.

Four Mountaineers qualified for the NCAA Championships at 2021 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, including Jacob Cardinal Tremblay, Johns, Lenz and Jake Lowe. WVU’s four divers at the national meet, marked the first time in program history that multiple divers competed at a single championship.

Last time out, West Virginia hosted the 2022 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, from Feb. 23-26, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. Lenz paced the squad on the third night of competition, earning a silver medal and just shy of a program record during the platform finals, with a score of 373.30. Additionally, Cover, Johns, Eloriaga, Krusinski and Tiemeier represented the Mountaineers in finals throughout the conference championship.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.