Stratford inks two for WVU men’s soccer’s 2022 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford has announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2022 season.

Joining the Mountaineers next fall are Alex Clayton (Wellington, New Zealand) and Jackson Lee (Perth, Australia). Both are set to enroll at WVU for the Spring 2022 semester and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“We’re very pleased to have supplemented the squad with two talented players after such a successful season,” Stratford said. “It’s incredibly important that the program continues to raise the bar, and we believe that with the addition of Alex and Jackson, we will be doing so. We’re excited to welcome them in and feel like they have a bright future ahead of them at WVU.”

Alex Clayton, Defender, Wellington, New Zealand

Alex Clayton arrives to Morgantown from Victoria University of Wellington. A member of Western Suburbs for seven seasons, as well as Wellington Phoenix Reserves for one, Clayton has been a part of the New Zealand National Team U-17 and U-20 training camps. He helped his club to the Chatham Cup semifinals in 2021, and the National League and Central League championships in 2019. This past season, he was named to the New Zealand National League First Team at right back. In all, Clayton appeared in 31 matches in all competitions in 2021, scoring three goals and adding three assists in 2,413 minutes of action. The son of Tony Clayton and Margaret Johnson, Clayton plans to major in psychology at WVU.

Jackson Lee, Goalkeeper, Perth, Australia

Jackson Lee joins the Mountaineers following two seasons at George Mason. Last fall, he started all 16 matches for the Patriots, making 67 saves and earning one shutout in 1,426 minutes between the posts. He also started eight matches at GMU during the 2020-21 campaign, tallying 30 saves and recording a pair of clean sheets. Off the field, he garnered Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll honors for his work in the classroom. Prior to his time at George Mason, Lee played at Trinity College-Perth and Perth Glory FC in Australia. Additionally, he was a member of the Australian National Team from the U-16 to U-19 levels. The son of Paul and Leisa, Lee plans to major in marketing at WVU.

Additional members of the Mountaineers’ 2022 signing class will be announced at a later date.