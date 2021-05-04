The numbers behind WVU baseball’s five-game losing streak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time this season, WVU baseball is in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

The Mountaineers dropped consecutive games at K-State and then were swept by TCU over the weekend to begin an 11 game homestead. They’re 2-7 in their last nine Big 12 contests, and they’re batting .210 as a team.

Skipper Randy Mazey said his guys simply aren’t getting it done.

“At this point in the season, it’s all about how good you pitch it, hit it and throw it,” Mazey said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with what’s going on in the dugout. It has everything to do with what’s going on in the batter’s box, the pitcher’s mound and on the field.”

In the midst of this losing skid, West Virginia has slipped into eighth place in the nine-team Big 12 Conference standings. In previous seasons, a top-eight finish would be enough to qualify for the league’s double elimination tournament, but this year, the teams seeded No. 8 and No. 9 will compete in a play-in game before the double-elimination tournament begins.

If the season ended today, WVU would play Kansas in that play-in game, which is scheduled for May 25 in Oklahoma City. The Mountaineers took two of three from the Jayhawks in late March at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Oklahoma, West Virginia’s next Big 12 opponent, is currently tied with K-State in the standings with a 6-9 record. The Mountaineers could put themselves back in position for a top-seven finish by winning or sweeping this weekend’s series.

Right now, the Mountaineers rank last in the Big 12 in several key categories: team batting average (.210), hits (290), runs (180) and team ERA (5.49). But in 18 games against Big 12 opponents, they rank eighth in batting average (.242), sixth in hits (143), sixth in runs (85) and seventh in team ERA (5.78).

West Virginia will get a chance to snap out of its slump Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. when it hosts No. 16 Pitt at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Panthers won the previous meeting this season 5-1, ending West Virginia’s six-game winning streak against its Backyard Brawl rival.