One of the centerpiece’s of WVU men’s soccer’s run to the national quarterfinals is generating some buzz this summer.

Bjarne Thiesen, who started all 21 games in defense for WVU last fall, was featured this week in the USL League Two Top Prospects list. Thiesen ranks No. 4 among the 50 featured players.

League Two is the fourth tier of the U.S. soccer pyramid and functions as a pro development league. The Top Prospects list, according to the League Two website, is constructed by the league’s scouts and conference directors to highlight the league’s most pro-ready players.

Thiesen, who is a rising redshirt junior, plays left back for Long Island Rough Riders. He scored goals against Penn State and Elon last season for WVU in his second campaign with the program.

The 6-foot-5 defender hails from Kiel, Germany.

Several other Mountaineers are competing in League Two this summer, including West Virginia natives Ike Swiger and Max Trethewey and former Charleston Golden Eagle Adam Burchell. Each member of that trio sees regular minutes for West Virginia United, which plays its home games at Capital High School.

WVU men’s soccer will play its first season in the Sun Belt Conference this fall. The program announced its move to that league in April, one that’s being touted as the premier men’s soccer league in Division I.

West Virginia’s conference opener is set for Sept. 17 against Coastal Carolina at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The following week, the Mountaineers will travel to Huntington to face Marshall, which is also entering its first season in the Sun Belt.

The 2022 nonconference schedule for WVU men’s soccer has not yet been announced.