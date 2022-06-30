RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3R0PerR

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Seven members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving team competed at the Club Mountaineer Long Course June Summer Invite in Morgantown, West Virginia, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, on June 24-26.

The weekend was highlighted by senior David Snider (100 butterfly) and juniors Danny Berlitz (200 Individual Medley) and Justin Heimes (100 backstroke) earning qualifying times for USA Swimming’s 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships in Irvine, California.

Additionally, senior Zach Boley, junior Logan McFadden and sophomores Jake Young and Morgan Burton also competed in the meet this past weekend.

Prior to Snider’s time at WVU, his 100 fly LCM time was 59.69. The Parkersburg, W.Va. native, was able to drop five seconds, touching the wall in 54.28, to win the event and earn his spot at the 2022 Summer Nationals.

“David was a highly motivated West Virginia swimmer, and all he wanted was an opportunity to represent the Flying WV,” Riggs said. “As a walk-on athlete, he has embodied everything that a Mountaineer should be. Over the past three years, he has improved every season by his year-round investment.

“Seeing him make the USA Swimming Summer Nationals cut this past weekend culminates an over five second drop in his 100 butterfly since walking on to the team.”

Next up, Heimes won the 100 LCM backstroke with a time of 56.48. Last season, the backstroker took home two bronze medals at the 2022 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships – the 100 back (47.71) and the 200 back (1:45.79).

“Justin came into our program after losing the opportunity to compete at a different university, where the men’s program was discontinued, and has been highly committed to his swimming ever since joining the Mountaineers,” Riggs added. “By training year-round with us, his 200 backstroke has dropped five seconds and leads a US Open Cut.

“Though his 100 improved a bit last summer, it was his commitment this summer to his training for that event that led to a second drop (56.58) to qualify for Summer Nationals.”

To wrap up WVU’s Summer Nationals qualifiers, Berlitz won the 200 LCM IM with a time of 2:03.42.

“Danny transferred into our program from Michigan this past January, and while he is doing an academic year of residency, he has had the ability to train with our team,” Riggs stated. “Danny has an immense amount of talent and ability that he brings and making Summer Nationals is the first step for him to help our program at the Big 12 and NCAA Championships.”

The Drums, Pennsylvania, native is a transfer from Michigan who will be eligible to compete for the Mountaineers in January 2023. Berlitz currently has a time below the 2024 Olympic Trials cut standard in the 200 IM and was a member of the 2021 Big Ten 800-yard freestyle relay team.

Looking forward, Snider, Heimes and Burlitz will travel to Irvine, Calif. for USA Swimming’s 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships, from July 26-30.