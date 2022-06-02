MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When Michale Grove made his Major League Baseball debut last month, he became just the 32nd former WVU baseball player to appear in a Major League Baseball game.

Even more notable, he’s just the 12th West Virginia native to play in the MLB since the start of the 21st century.

The Wheeling native became the third different former Mountaineer to play in the big leagues this season, joining Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, and injured Baltimore Orioles hurler John Means.

It makes the 2022 MLB season memorable and adds it to a shortlist in WVU lore.

1902 was the first time three different WVU alumni appeared at the MLB level in the same season.

One hundred and three years would pass before it happened again in 2005. Nearly a full decade would go by before it happened a third time.

In all, the 2022 season marks just the eighth time that at least three former WVU players have played in a Major League Baseball game in the same year.

Below is a list of all of those seasons.

1902: Scoops Carey, Charlie Hickman, Ed Kenna

2005: Steve Kline, Scott Seabol, Dustin Nippert

2014: David Carpenter, Jedd Gyorko, Vince Belnome

2018: Jedd Gyorko, Harrison Musgrave, John Means

2019: David Carpenter, Jedd Gyorko, Harrison Musgrave, John Means, Ryan McBroom

2020: Jedd Gyorko, John Means, Ryan McBroom

2021: John Means, Ryan McBroom, Alek Manoah

2022: John Means, Alek Manoah, Michael Grove

2019 is the only time that more than three Mountaineers played in the big leagues in the same season.

However, 2022 is the only season in which every WVU product that has appeared in “The Show” has been a pitcher.

Manoah, Means and Grove have combined for a 5-1 record and 62 strikeouts on the mound. The majority of that production comes from Manoah.

Randy Mazey’s tenure at WVU, which has now spanned 10 seasons, has not only been highlighted by two trips to the NCAA Tournament, but also by five of his former players now having played in the bigs.