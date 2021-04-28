WVU women’s soccer now knows its second round opponent at the NCAA Tournament.

Rice defeated Furman 3-1 Wednesday in the opening round, and will face the Mountaineers Saturday at noon in North Carolina. West Virginia is the No. 5 overall seed in the field and earned a first round bye.

WVU finished the regular season with a 10-2-1 overall record, but failed to win the Big 12 regular season title and automatic bid that came along with it this season, as the Big 12 tournament was cancelled. Since then, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad has been competing for a shot to win a different ring.

“I really believe that, for us personally, not being able top participate in a Big 12 Championship, and then losing the regular season Tournament opponent set for WVU women’s soccer to TCU has definitely put some fire in this teams belly to get to this tournament, but really understand the importance of why we do what we do, and that’s to win championships,” Izzo-Brown said.

The Mountaineers have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 21 consecutive seasons. WVU has reached the round of 16 in four of the last six tournaments and advanced to the College Cup Final in 2016.

Saturday’s match between West Virginia and Rice will mark the first meeting between the two programs.