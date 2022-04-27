WVU baseball ends eventful week with rout of No. 9 Texas Tech – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pitcher Trey Braithwaite came to West Virginia over the offseason as the all-time saves leader in Navy baseball history.
The veteran reliever has continued his successful collegiate career this season with the Mountaineers.
Braithwaite is 2-0 this season with a 1.08 ERA. He also has five saves, four of which have come in his last six outings.
The fifth-year senior hurler has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List, as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
Braithwaite has made 16 appearances on the mound, which have spanned 25 innings. Over that time, he has allowed just three earned runs, while striking out 26 would-be batters. He has also held opposing hitters to a .117 batting average.
The Winchester, Virginia native was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on April 4.
Braithwaite is no stranger to the NCBWA Watch List.
While with Navy, he was named to the 2019 Midseason Watch List, and then to the 2020 Preseason Watch List.
Braithwaite was also one of three WVU pitchers named to the Preseason Watch List ahead of this season.
The former Midshipmen has not only been one of the top performers for WVU this season, but he has been arguably the best of the five transfers that Randy Mazey brought in over the offseason.
Braithwaite is fifth in the Big 12 in saves. He also leads West Virginia with an impressive 0.88 WHIP.