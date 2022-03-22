Another change to the WVU baseball schedule has been announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to non-COVID-related illness within the Marshall program, Tuesday’s game between the West Virginia University baseball team and the Thundering Herd has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m., ET, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

A make-up date for the contest will be announced when finalized.

Tickets will be valid at the gate on the day of the rescheduled game or can be exchanged for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Next up, the Mountaineers welcome in Youngstown State for a three-game series against the Penguins from March 25-27, in Morgantown. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is set for 6:30 p.m.