Joseph Biafora lines up a shot during a 2022 preseason training session. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

First goal by a Morgantown Mountaineer in more than two decades

Morgantown native Joseph Biafora logged his first goal as a Mountaineer Tuesday in WVU men’s soccer’s 2-1 loss at No. 18 Dayton.

In the 82nd minute, the University High product pounced on a loose ball inside the Flyers’ six-yard box and sent it into the net to notch his first collegiate tally. The goal was assisted by Elijah Borneo, a fellow Morgantown native and former Morgantown Mohigan.

That goal marked the first time a Mountaineer from Morgantown scored for WVU men’s soccer since Oct. 14, 2000, when Mike Myers scored in a 2-1 win over Radford.

In total, 23 Morgantown residents, including Biafora and Borneo, have played for WVU since the men’s soccer program launched in 1961.

Biafora’s appearance against Dayton was his second of the season. The senior logged a career-high 20 minutes.

After concluding a three-game road trip against nationally ranked foes, WVU (2-6-1, 0-1-1) returns home Saturday to host South Carolina (5-3-1, 1-0) in a Sun Belt Conference clash. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Gold and Blue Nation’s Sam Coniglio contributed to this story.