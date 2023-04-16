MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team concluded the Bison Outdoor Classic hosted by Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, April 16, at Christy Matthewson Memorial Stadium.

“This was a low key but productive meet for many within the program,” head coach Sean Cleary said. “While it is not a guarantee, it appears as though we added a few names to the list of NCAA qualifiers in May.”

Sophomore Cassandra Williamson and redshirt senior Hayley Jackson earned podiums in the 800-meter. Williamson crossed the finish line at 2:05.67, good enough for fourth in the WVU record book and first at the meet. Jackson followed in third with a time of 2:08.68.

“Cassandra looked very good while winning the 800,” Cleary added.

Junior Mikenna Vanderheyden completed her debut 3,000-meter race in 9:57.13 to win the event. Redshirt freshmen Zara Zervos also ran her debut 3,000 meters. Zervos crossed the finish line at 10:35.81 to claim victory in her heat.

Jackson and Vanderheyden claimed top-ten finishes for WVU in the 1,500-meter on April 15. Jackson earned fifth, crossing the finish line at 4:18.34. Jackson just missed her personal best, as she ran a 4:18.29 1,500 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round. Vanderheyden took tenth with a time of 4:24.16, narrowly missing her personal best as well. Vanderheyden earned her personal best at the Stanford Invitational on March 31 with a time of 4:23.56.

“Mikenna had a nice weekend while running her second fastest 1,500-meter in addition to winning a controlled 3,000-meter this morning,” Cleary commented. “Hayley also looks to have punched her ticket to the NCAA meet with her performance last night.”

Senior Tessa Constantine set her personal best in the 200-meter dash. The Sydney, Australia, native crossed the finish line at 25.20. Constantine set her previous personal best at the 2023 Marshall Invitational with a time of 25.35.

“Tessa looks to be rounding into the shape of her life as demonstrated by her lifetime best at 200 meters,” Cleary said. “This shows well, as she eyes a big run over the 400 hurdles over the next few weeks.”

Sophomore Abigale Mullings competed in the high jump in Lewisburg and led the way for the Mountaineers with a height of 1.63 meters. Sunday marked her best performance since she set her personal best of 1.72 meters at the 2023 Big 12 Indoor Championships.

West Virginia continues the campaign with the first of two consecutive weekends of split squad action. The Mountaineers host the Mountaineer Showcase at The Track & Field Complex at Mylan Park in Morgantown, while part of the squad travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, to compete in the Virginia Challenge hosted by the University of Virginia. Live stats are available on WVUsports.com.