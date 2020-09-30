VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Friday clash with Texas

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with University, local and state officials, has determined that the volleyball team’s first four home matches will take place without spectators at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers are set to take on four conference foes at home this fall, starting with a two-match series against Kansas State on Oct. 1-2. WVU also is slated to play host to TCU on Oct. 15-16.