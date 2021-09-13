WATCH: Izzo-Brown looks ahead to upcoming road trip vs. James Madison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a former correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton’s Female Facility, to three months in prison, Monday, for the sexual abuse of an inmate, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Scott Born, 33, of Bruceton Mills, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one count of “Sexual Abuse of a Ward.” Born admitted to accepting oral sex from an inmate at the secure female facility from September 2018 to January 2019.