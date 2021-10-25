WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - In an email to employees, WVU Medicine officials recently announced that the deadline for the hospital system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff will be pushed back from October 31, 2021 to January 21, 2022.

When the mandate was first announced in late August, 65% of staff members had already been fully vaccinated, according to officials. That number has since jumped to 95%, WVU Medicine officials said in the email.