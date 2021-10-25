WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
Top Stories
WVU Medicine: 95% of staff are vaccinated, mandate pushed back to January 2022
2 people charged after officers find drugs during suspicious vehicle check in Bridgeport
West Virginia wild turkey season reopens
Multi-structure fire results in highway closure in Lost Creek
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WVU Medicine: 95% of staff are vaccinated, mandate pushed back to January 2022
Top Stories
2 people charged after officers find drugs during suspicious vehicle check in Bridgeport
Multi-structure fire results in highway closure in Lost Creek
2 individuals charged after officers find drugs in Clarksburg during traffic stop for driving on suspended license
Woman charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at vehicle in Randolph County for ‘being in her parking spot’
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
North Central WV Trick-or-Treat Times
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer
More WVU Sports
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Oct 25, 2021 / 03:05 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 25, 2021 / 03:05 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer
Video
WVU rifle holds steady in national poll
Legg named Lou Groza Award Star of the Week
Six-day window in use for WVU vs. Oklahoma State
Is Big 12 expansion impacting recruiting? Neal Brown explains
Video
Daily Mountaineer Minute 10.25.21 Morning
Video
Carter makes first start for Brooklyn Nets
WVU women’s soccer plays to scoreless draw vs. Baylor
Quick Hits: How WVU battled adversity vs. TCU, plus other key takeaways from the win
Video
VIDEO: Leddie Brown says WVU knew “we had to play more physical”
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
3 individuals charged after 8-year-old says man sleeping in his room ‘smoked methamphetamine in front of him’
Carter makes first start for Brooklyn Nets
2 individuals charged after officers find drugs in Clarksburg during traffic stop for driving on suspended license
Woman charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at vehicle in Randolph County for ‘being in her parking spot’
Multi-structure fire results in highway closure in Lost Creek
Is Big 12 expansion impacting recruiting? Neal Brown explains
Video
WV DHHR confirms 877 new COVID-19 cases, 29 additional deaths on Monday
WEATHER AWARE: Level 2 Severe Storm Risk Monday
Video
West Virginia wild turkey season reopens
2 people charged after officers find drugs during suspicious vehicle check in Bridgeport