WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
‘Boosters are important’: Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot
Video
12 spooky movies filmed or set in West Virginia
Gabby Petito case: Protesters yell outside Brian Laundrie’s home amid manhunt
Video
Pfizer testing COVID-19 pill as preventive treatment
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Conquer Chiari Walk Across America brings awareness to Morgantown community
Video
Top Stories
First-ever Mountaineer Comic Con wraps up in Monongalia County
Video
Senator Shelley Moore Capito hosts Academy Days for West Virginia students
WVU Arboretum holds third annual West Virginia Pawpaw Festival
Video
Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority holds electronics “e-cycling”
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
Wilson Martino Dental Scavenger Hunt
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Laura Mileto
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test
More WVU Sports
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Sep 27, 2021 / 02:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2021 / 02:18 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test
Video
Kick time set for WVU vs. Baylor football game
WVU tennis caps play at Thunder in the Mountains
Brown reflects on near-miss in Norman: “I hurt in the pit of my stomach for our players”
Video
WVU volleyball sweeps OU in Big 12 opener
West Virginia battles, but falls to No. 4 Oklahoma on walk-off field goal
Video
FINAL: No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13
West Virginia faces steep competition in first road test vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Video
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 5
Video
Mountaineer GameDay: Oklahoma – 9.25.21
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
12 spooky movies filmed or set in West Virginia
WV DHHR confirms 1,163 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths on Monday
Experts weigh in on if Ivermectin can help cure Covid-19
Video
Pfizer testing COVID-19 pill as preventive treatment
Where is Brian Laundrie? Here is where John Walsh says tips lead
Video
Couple charged after well-being check results in officers finding 3-year-old child living in residence without functioning utilities
Body recovered from Monongahela River identified, under investigation
Video
Kick time set for WVU vs. Baylor football game
Dave’s Famous T&L Hot Dogs Oldies Diner celebrates 25th anniversary with a classic car cruise-in
Video
First-time, booster and flu vaccinations take center stage of WV Gov. Justice’s COVID-19 briefing
Video