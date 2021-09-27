WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - With October coming around the corner, many horror fans are starting their lists of movies to watch before Halloween. From sci-fi, psychological thriller, horror, and everything in between, a number of chilling films have been either set or filmed in West Virginia. Here are 12 movies that fans of the paranormal might consider adding to their list.

This sci-fi film was directed by J.J. Abrams (Lost, 2004-2010) and produced by Steven Spielberg (E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, 1982). Filmed in Weirton, West Virginia, the movie follows a group of kids who discover a supernatural phenomenon while filming an amateur zombie movie with a Super 8 camera. Among others, the film stars Elle Fanning (Maleficent, 2014), Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth, 2018), and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, 2006-2011)