WATCH: Stratford previews unique 2021 campaign for WVU men’s soccer

The No. 4-ranked West Virginia University rifle team suffered its first Great America Rifle Conference (GARC) loss of the season, as the Mountaineers fell, 4723-4717, to No. 2-ranked Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, at the Barker Hall Rifle Range, in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Mountaineers (7-1, 5-1 GARC) were swept by the Wildcats (13-1, 6-0 GARC) with UK winning smallbore, 2344-2333. West Virginia took the lead in air rifle, 2379-2384.