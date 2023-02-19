West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) fell to Virginia Tech, 4-0, Sunday afternoon in Blacksburg, Va.

The competition against the Hokies began with doubles play. Redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and sophomore Catherine Wassick fell to Virginia Tech’s Semra Aksu and Tamara Barad Itzhaki, 0-6. Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova defeated Erika Cheng and Özlem Uslu, 6-0. Virginia Tech went on to claim the doubles point when sophomore/senior pair Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang fell to Katie Andreini and Dariya Radulova, 0-6.

During singles play, Wassick, Chang, and Kucharova fell in two sets for Virginia Tech to clinch the match, 4-0. Bossi, Nagato, and Dodik were unfinished in the second set.

Doubles Results

Katie Andreini / Dariya Radulova (VT) def. Camilla Bossi / Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-0

Momoko Nagato / Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Erika Cheng / Özlem Uslu (VT), 6-0

Semra Aksu / Tamara Barad Itzhaki (VT) def. Maja Dodik / Catherine Wassick (WVU), 6-0

Singles Results

Camilla Bossi (WVU) vs. Dariya Radulova (VT), 7-5, 3-2 (unfinished)

Özlem Uslu (VT) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 0-6, 1-6

Tamara Barad Itzhaki (VT) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-1, 6-3

Momoko Nagato (WVU) vs. Semra Aksu (VT), 5-7, 3-4 (unfinished)

Maja Dodik (WVU) vs. Erika Cheng (VT), 5-7, 1-3 (unfinished)

Katie Andreini (VT) def. Catherine Wassick (WVU), 0-6, 0-6

Looking Ahead

West Virginia returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Feb. 25, to play host to Youngstown State at 10 a.m. and Morgan State at 3 p.m.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.