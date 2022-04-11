Mountaineers look to extend winning streak to six straight games on Tuesday versus Nittany Lions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 24-ranked West Virginia University baseball team hits the road for a midweek game at Penn State on Tuesday, April 12, in University Park, Pennsylvania.

First pitch at Medlar Field at Lumbrano Park is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow the action with live stats, found on WVUsports.com. Additionally, Tuesday’s game against the Nittany Lions will air live on Big Ten Plus and can be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the WVU Gameday App and WVUsports.com.

Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Tyler Strechay (0-0, 4.15 ERA) gets the start for the Mountaineers, who are riding a five-game win streak, while PSU counters with right-hander Tommy Molsky (0-4, 5.76 ERA).

WVU (20-10, 5-1 Big 12) is 43-70 all-time against Penn State. The two programs haven’t met since April 10, 2018, a 3-2 Mountaineer, walk-off win at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. What’s more, West Virginia hasn’t played a game in University Park since March 22, 2016.

The Mountaineers are coming off a three-game sweep over Baylor from April 8-10, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. WVU topped BU, 7-6, in the series opener, won, 8-4, in the middle game and completed the sweep with a 7-5 triumph in the finale. It marked West Virginia’s first series sweep over a Big 12 opponent since May 6-8, 2016, against Texas.

Senior outfielder Austin Davis finished a triple short of the cycle in April 10’s win over the Bears. For the week, the Orlando, Florida, native went 11-for-16 at the plate with 10 runs scored, two extra-base hits, two steals and three RBI.

For his efforts, Davis was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Additionally, sophomore left-hander Ben Hampton logged a career-high 7.2 innings of work in a winning performance against BU on April 9. The outing marked Hampton’s sixth consecutive quality start.

Prior to that, sophomore infielder Nathan Blasick drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to help WVU walk-off the Bears on April 8. It marked the club’s sixth win in the ninth inning or later this season.

The Mountaineers check in at No. 24 in this week’s Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division I poll. The squad is receiving votes in several other polls.

WVU enters the week ranked No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 in stolen bases, with 102. The squad is closing in on the program’s single-season record of 114, which was set in 1986.

Davis has swiped 54 career bags, which sits at No. 5 in WVU’s all-time record book. Junior outfielder Victor Scott II is No. 6 on the list, with 49. Scott II has 25 steals this season alone, good for No. 4 in the nation and No. 7 in single-season WVU history.

Sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook homered and had six RBI in the Baylor series last weekend. For the year, he leads the team with a .349 average at the plate. Elsewhere, freshman infielder Grant Hussey paces the club with six big flies, while Scott II’s 30 RBI are tops on the team.

Penn State is led by coach Rob Cooper, who has the Nittany Lions off to a 12-17 mark this season. PSU also is 3-6 in Big Ten Conference play. The squad is coming off a series loss at Northwestern last weekend in Evanston, Illinois.

Catcher Matt Wood is hitting .396 to lead the team at the plate. He also has clubbed a team-best five home runs and 24 RBI. On the mound, right-hander Travis Luensmann leads the staff with 34.2 innings of action. Left-hander Tyler Shingledecker has three wins, while righty Jaden Henline has three saves.