MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night.

“Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some of the close ones. Brody Conley and Alex Hornfeck were huge wins. We just hope to build on it and get better for our next outing.”

After falling behind 15-0 to Northern Colorado through three matches, junior Sam Hillegas, ranked No. 21 in the country at 149, claimed a 9-0 major decision to get the Mountaineers on the board and redshirt senior Alex Hornfeck followed up by outlasting the Bears’ Vinny Zerban in a wild finish at 157. Down 6-3 heading into the third period, Hornfeck battled back to even the score at 6-6. Zerban retook the lead with an escape in the final minutes of the match, but Hornfeck forced the redshirt freshman to stall, sending the bout into overtime where Hornfeck scored the takedown to grab the sudden-victory win.

The Mountaineers took the momentum and scored 25 unanswered points against Northern Colorado to seal their first conference victory of the season. This came off of back-to-back wins against Glenville State and Edinboro to open the quad meet, where WVU outscored the two by a combined 77-12 margin prior to their showdown with the Bears.

Junior Peyton Hall, ranked No. 7 in the country at 165 pounds, captured a 3-0 record on the night, which included two major decisions and one pin in under five minutes.

Redshirt sophomore Austin Cooley and true freshman Brody Conley each added three wins apiece in their Coliseum debut, as Cooley registered a pair of 11-3 major decisions and a 24-8 tech. fall, while Conley recorded a pin in 1:32 and a 10-1 major decision. Hillegas recorded a tech. fall in addition to his major decision to go 2-0 in his Coliseum debut as well.

Looking ahead, West Virginia travels to Columbia, Missouri, to battle with defending Big 12 champion and No. 3-ranked Missouri on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Match Results vs. Glenville State

125: Jace Schafer (WVU) major dec. Devin Easton (GSC), 15-4

133: Gavin Quiocho (GSC) dec. Colton Drousias (WVU), 8-3

141: Michael Dolan (WVU) won by fall over Jesiah Winters (GSC), [T-1:53]

149: Jeff Boyd (WVU) won by fall over Cam Barr (GSC), [T-0:20]

157: Alex Hornfeck (WVU) won by medical forfeit

165: No. 7 Peyton Hall (WVU) major dec. Guy Deleonardis (GSC), 14-3

174: Brody Conley (WVU) won by fall over Jadon Stephens (GSC), [T-1:32]

184: Cole Houser (GSC) dec. over No. 24 Anthony Carman (WVU), 6-5

197: HM Austin Cooley (WVU) won by tech. fall over Luke Martin (GSC), 24-8 [T-6:26]

HWT: Jared Campbell (GSC) dec. over No. 17 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 7-1

Match Results vs. Edinboro

125: Jace Schafer (WVU) dec. over Logan Jaquay (EDIN), 7-4

133: Cameron Soda (EDIN) dec. over Davin Rhoads (WVU), 8-2

141: Jordan Titus (WVU) dec. over Zachary Soda (EDIN), 6-2

149: No. 21 Sam Hillegas (WVU) won by tech. fall over Jacob Pail (EDIN), 17-1 [T-4:30]

157: Caleb Dowling (WVU) won by medical forfeit

165: No. 7 Peyton Hall (WVU) won by fall over Alex Garee (EDIN), [T-4:47]

174: Brody Conley (WVU) major dec. Joseph Arnold (EDIN), 10-1

184: No. 24 Anthony Carman (WVU) won by forfeit

197: HM Austin Cooley (WVU) major dec. over Jack Kilner (EDIN), 11-3

HWT: No. 17 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. over Max Millin (EDIN), 6-2

Match Results vs. Northern Colorado

125: Stevo Poulin (UNCO) won by fall over Jace Schafer (WVU), [T-1:15]

133: Jace Koelzer (UNCO) dec. over Davin Rhoads (WVU), 7-2

141: No. 4 Andrew Alirez (UNCO) won by fall over Jordan Titus (WVU), [T-2:30]

149: No. 21 Sam Hillegas (WVU) major dec. over Benji Alanis (UNCO), 9-0

157: Alex Hornfeck (WVU) dec. over Vinny Zerban (UNCO), 9-7 [SV-1]

165: No. 7 Peyton Hall (WVU) major dec. Baylor Fernandes (UNCO), 11-3

174: Brody Conley (WVU) dec. Andrew Berreyesa (UNCO), 5-3

184: No. 24 Anthony Carman (WVU) dec. Branson Britten (UNCO), 3-2

197: HM Austin Cooley (WVU) major dec. Xavier Vasquez (UNCO), 11-3

HWT: No. 17 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) major dec. Xavier Doolin (UNCO), 13-2