WVU freshman Sam White stands in the on-deck circle at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark. (Photo by Ryan Decker.)

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — A true freshman was the hero for No. 24 WVU baseball Wednesday against Hofstra, driving in the game-winning run in extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th, WVU first baseman Sam White’s single to center field drove in redshirt senior Caleb McNeely, lifting the Mountaineers to a 6-5 victory over the Pride.

White collected three hits and drove in three runs on the day. He led WVU (16-5) in both categories.

This back-and-forth contest was tied on multiple occasions, but Hofstra (7-13) seized a temporary lead in the top of the eighth, thanks to a towering two-run homer by designated hitter Kevin Bruggeman.

The Mountaineers wasted little time in tying the score in the bottom-half of the inning. A McNeely bunt allowed Tre Keels to score, knotting the game at 5-5.

West Virginia appeared primed to win the game in the bottom of the ninth by placing two runners on base with just one out, but Braden Barry grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Mountaineers retired the Pride in order in the top of the 10th. The third baseman McNeely made a spectacular play on a pop up in foul territory to record the second out of that inning. He tracked the ball toward the opposing bench, and made the catch while jumping into the dugout.

The play was initially ruled a foul ball, but was overturned to an out after a replay review. Though McNeely jumped into an out-of-play area to make the catch, the umpire crew ruled that he caught the ball before landing in the dugout.

McNeely wound up on the scoring end of another heroic play in the next frame, clinching the 6-5 victory for WVU. He was the only player in the game to score multiple runs.

The Mountaineers split their two-game series with the Pride. They’ve now won 10 of their last 11 games dating back to their home opener on March 8.

Next up, WVU will host Xavier for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. Each game in the series will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.