Wolf named to Big 12 All-Tournament Team

Jackson Wolf is one of three pitchers named to the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship All-Tournament Team.

Wolf, WVU’s senior left-handed pitcher, tossed the first complete game of his career in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over top-seed Texas. He allowed just one earned run on five hits while striking out seven, guiding the Mountaineers to a 5-1 victory over the Longhorns.

Wolf started against and defeated Texas, the No. 2 team in the nation, twice in the span of one week. Before the tournament, he was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Here’s the complete All-Tournament Team roster:

Catcher: Zach Humphreys, TCU

First Base: Zach Zubia, Texas

Second Base: Gray Rodgers, TCU

Shortstop: Maui Ahuna, Kansas

Third Base: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State

Outfield: Zach Kokoska, Kansas State

Outfield: Caeden Trenkle, Oklahoma State

Outfield: Porter Brown, TCU

Designated Hitter: Hunter Wolfe, TCU

Starting Pitcher: Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State



Starting Pitcher: Jackson Wolf, West Virginia

Relief Pitcher: Eric Torres, Kansas State

Most Outstanding Player: Porter Brown, TCU