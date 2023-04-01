West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team competed at the Stanford Invitational hosted by Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, on March 31-April 1 at Stanford’s Cobb Track and Angell Field.

Senior Rachel Butler set a personal best in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 33:40.77. Butler’s effort places her at number 2 on West Virginia’s all-time list. The Dublin, Ohio, native’s previous best came when she was a member of Xavier’s University’s track and field team. She finished the 10,000-meter run at the 2022 Penn Relays in 34:07.02. Redshirt junior Charlotte Wood made her debut in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 33:45.95 and secured fourth in WVU’s record book.

Redshirt senior Mikaela Lucki ran the 5,000-meter race for the first time in her collegiate career. Lucki finished her debut 5,000 in 16:08.81 and earned the sixth best time in Mountaineer program history.

Junior Mikenna Vanderheyden earned a personal best time of 4:23.56 over 1,500 meters. Friday marked Vanderheyden’s best effort in the event by almost five seconds, as her previous best came at the 2022 Outdoor Big 12 Conference Championships, where she crossed the finish line at 4:28.44.

Redshirt senior Hayley Jackson ran the 800-meter in 2:08.02. Jackson is coming off her second-fastest 800-meter, when she finished the race in 2:06.92 at the Raleigh Relays.

Senior Katherine Dowie competed in section one of the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The Carisbrook, Victoria, Australia, native finished with a time of 10:19.13.

West Virginia continues the outdoor season with the Dalton Ebanks Invitational in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 7-8. The meet is hosted by George Mason University. Live Stats are available on WVUsports.com.