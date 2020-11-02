WVU announces final four volleyball home games will include fans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will welcome fans back to the WVU Coliseum for the Mountaineer volleyball team’s remaining four home matches this fall, starting with a two-match series against Iowa State on Nov. 6-7.

WVU will close its home fall slate with No. 1 Texas on Nov. 12-13.

As part of the health, safety and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WVU Coliseum will operate at 25% capacity, with only lower bowl seating available. The athletics department, in conjunction with the University’s team of medical professionals and appropriate parties, will also take additional steps to increase fan safety.

Facemasks will be required of all spectators entering the arena and should be worn at all times. Additionally, to provide a contactless entry, WVU has switched to mobile ticketing for all fans this season. Fans are advised to download and store tickets to their Apple or Android smartphone prior to arriving at the Gold Gate. No paper tickets will be offered. More information on mobile ticketing is available at WVUsports.com/MobileTickets.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. At the ticket window on game day, any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. The discounted online pricing will be available until first serve of the match.

A limited amount of WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Gold Gate, opens a half hour before first serve on game day. WVU students, who are admitted for free with a valid Student I.D., are required to show their campus pass upon entry.

All tickets are reserved in blocks, ranging from one to six seats, and socially distanced. When purchasing tickets, the system will allocate the best seats available based on the quantity selected.

Friday’s contest against the Cyclones is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s matchup scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. All home matches will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.