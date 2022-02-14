MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Randy Mazey and the West Virginia University baseball team will begin their season this week at the Baseball at the Beach tournament in Conway, South Carolina.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 25-27 season in 2021, but the team features what may seem like a brand new roster in 2022.

The first pitches thrown by WVU pitchers will be tossed on Friday, Feb. 18 against a Central Michigan team that has a lot of promise entering this season.

Before anyone toes the rubber, here’s an overview of what WVU baseball fans have to look forward to this season.

Roster Breakdown & Departures

A total of 16 players from last year’s roster are no longer part of the WVU baseball program.

Some of those players, including ace pitcher Jackson Wolf and slugger Paul McIntosh, have moved on to the professional ranks. Wolf was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

Others, like senior Kevin Brophy, played the final games of their baseball careers last spring.

On top of those departures, several other student-athletes entered the transfer portal and found new homes.

With 16 players exiting the program, Mazey and company were tasked with finding others to fill those roles.

The WVU coaching staff added 21 new players to this year’s roster. Those 21 new players are comprised of 16 freshmen, two juniors, and three seniors. That further breaks down to at least nine new position players and 12 new pitchers.

In total, the 40-man roster is split like this: 16 freshman, nine sophomores, eight juniors, seven seniors.

Key Returners

It’s impossible to start with anyone other than Jacob Watters.

The junior righty was the top arm out of the bullpen last season for WVU, and is viewed as one of the top relievers in the country entering this season. He was named a preseason All-American by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

Watters pitched to a 4-1 record, earned 4 saves and held a 3.33 ERA last season. He racked up 53 strikeouts in just 27 innings of work.

Another key returner is outfielder Austin Davis. The native of Orlando, Florida, led West Virginia in batting average (.320), hits (56), and on-base percentage (.390) last year.

He and junior outfielder Victor Scott II make up two-thirds of what could be an extremely athletic outfield group.

Infielder Mikey Kluska is looking to build off a solid freshman season. Fellow infielder Tevin Tucker is back after missing all of last year due to injury.

On the mound, senior right hander Zach Ottinger is one of a number of returning arms that Mazey and his staff will count on to get outs.

Biggest Additions

Get used to hearing the name Grant Hussey. The Parkersburg South High School product comes to West Virginia University with a lot of promise.

Hussey was named the USA Today West Virginia Player of the Year afte his senior season, and was the top-ranked prep player in the Mountain State. He also spent part of his summer playing with the West Virginia Black Bears as part of the newly created MLB Draft League.

Hussey was also named the preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game.

Among other freshmen of note are the 6-foot, 7-inch right hander Tommy Beam; 6-foot, 4-inch righty David Hagaman; 6-foot, 3-inch righty Trent Hodgdon; another first-year pitcher in Deaton Oak; and infielder/outfielder Evan Smith.

WVU also picked up a couple of transfers, including junior pitcher/outfielder Kevin Dowdell; Trey Braithwaite, Navy’s all-time leader in saves; and pitcher Chase Smith, who ventures to the other side of the Backyard Brawl rivalry after spending four seasons at Pitt.

A full breakdown of this past year’s recruiting class can be found here.

2022 Schedule

Things will be tough right out of the gate for WVU. The Mountaineers have the chance of seeing multiple preseason All-American arms in the two games they’ll play against Central Michigan.

As things stand entering the season, West Virginia will take on five ranked teams this season: No. 1 Texas, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 17 TCU, and No. 23 Duke. Of course, four of those five teams are in the Big 12 Conference.

Meanwhile, nine of WVU’s opponents this year made the NCAA Tournament last year. That includes four automatic bids (Central Michigan, Duke, Rider, TCU), and five at-large bids (Campbell, Charlotte, Texas [a College World Series participant], Oklahoma State, Texas Tech).

The Mountaineers will also face 16 teams that finished last year ranked inside the top 100 in RPI. Nine of those teams finished last season in the Top 50, and five ranked in the Top 25 in RPI at the season’s end.

Scouting the Big 12 Conference

Like it is in a host of other sports, the Big 12 is one of the most talented conferences in the country when it comes to baseball once again this year.

The Big 12 is home to four preseason Top 25 teams, including Texas, the No. 1 team in the land.

West Virginia was picked to finish eighth in the conference, according to the preseason coaches poll. However, it’s worth noting that only five voting points separated the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots in the poll.

With as many new faces as West Virginia will have this year, the Mountaineers’ preseason standing can also be partially chalked up to the unknowns on this team.

Both Davis and Watters were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.

While Texas is the clear favorite to win the conference, Oklahoma State has high expectations, and Texas Tech has been one of the top programs in the country over the last several years. Meanwhile, for the first time since 2004, TCU will be under new leadership.