Mountaineer hitters look to continue hot start against Charlotte

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Coming off a successful opening weekend at the Baseball at the Beach tournament, the West Virginia University baseball team (3-1) is in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) in a three-game weekend series.

West Virginia won its first three games of the young season before falling in the weekend finale on Monday to Coastal Carolina.

Charlotte, meanwhile, lost its season opener in Tampa, Florida.

Mountaineer hitters are off to a great start.

WVU owns a .329 team batting average, and has already collected 20 extra base hits including six home runs and 13 doubles, which is seventh-best in the country. The Mountaineers are also averaging 9.5 runs per game.

West Virginia’s lineup ranks in the top 30 in the nation in numerous statistics, including hits (48), home runs (6), runs (48), and slugging percentage (.555).

It’s those numbers that have West Virginia off to its best start in a decade.

Charlotte hitters are averaging 7.3 runs per game. The 49ers

Charlotte is led by Conference-USA Preseason Player of the Year, junior infielder Austin Knight. Knight was named to multiple All-American teams in 2021, after a sophomore season in which he hit for a .343 average, 11 home runs, 29 doubles and 63 runs batted in. Knight was a semi-finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given annually to the best player in the college baseball.

Knight, who was tabbed as a Preseason First-Team All-American by four different outlets, is hitting .444 with two home runs, nine RBI, and five walks through three games this season.

No player enters the weekend series with more home runs in 2022 than Mountaineer true freshman Grant Hussey.

Hussey has blasted three home runs over the fence in his first four college baseball games. One was a grand slam on Opening Day, while he also added a three-run homer against the Chanticleers Monday.

The Parkersburg South native leads WVU with nine runs batted in and a .941 slugging percentage.

Fellow freshman, J.J. Wetherholt, is also excelling in his first games at the collegiate level.

Wetherholt is hitting for a .412 average, is tied for the team lead in hits (7), and was named the Big 12 Conference’s Newcomer of the Week.

Both teams enter the weekends with team on-base percentages above .400.

Righty Carlson Reed (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will get the start on the mound for West Virginia in the series opener Friday against Spencer Giesting (0-0, 2.25 ERA).

Lefty Ben Hampton (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will go up against Cameron Hansen (0-0, 2.25 ERA), who gets the Saturday start for Charlotte.

WVU’s Chris Sleeper (1-0, 0.00 ERA) and Will Lancaster (1-0, 1.69 ERA) from the 49ers are the expected starters for Sunday’s tilt.

Mountaineer fans will be able to watch at least two of the three games in this series. Friday and Sunday’s contests will both be streamed on ESPN+.

First pitch for Friday is set for 4 p.m., with Saturday’s action starting at 3 p.m., and the series finale scheduled to get underway at noon