Freshmen Hussey and Wetherholt have led the way at the plate through the first four games of the season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite a 9-7 loss to Coastal Carolina on Monday, the West Virginia University baseball team is enjoying its best start to a season in a decade.

The Mountaineers won its first three games of the year for the first time since 2012, and are 3-1 to start a season for just the third time since.

What has been working well for Randy Mazey’s club so far has been the production he’s gotten at the plate.

West Virginia has scored at least seven runs in all four games played, and has tallied at least ten runs in both contests against Central Michigan.

WVU, which is replacing more than half of its production from last year’s lineup, entered Monday as one of the hottest teams in the country, offensively.

Through the first three games of the year, West Virginia held the seventh-best slugging percentage (.637) in college baseball. Mazey’s lineup was also in the top 20 in the NCAA in batting average (.372) and hits (42).

Evident by the high slugging percentage, the Mountaineers have been hitting the cover off the baseball.

Following play against the Chanticleers, West Virginia hitters have accounted for 20 extra base hits. And it’s a pair of freshmen leading the way in that category.

Parkersburg South High School product Grant Hussey has hit three home runs in four games, including a grand slam on Opening Day and a three-run blast against Coastal Carolina. Hussey also leads the team in runs scored (5) and runs batted in (9), and is second in OPS (1.391).

Fellow freshman JJ Wetherholt has already completed a career cycle of sorts. Wetherholt owns a trio of extra-base hits: one double, one triple, and a home run. The Mars, Pennsylvania native is third on the Mountaineers roster in batting average (.412), second in RBI (6), and is tied for the team lead with seven hits, overall.

Wetherholt was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

WVU also continues to be aggressive on the base paths. Victor Scott II is one of three players that have stolen multiple bases already.

While the offense has produced rather consistently over the first four games, the pitching staff has seen mixed results.

The Mountaineers have surrendered eight or more runs twice so far. It should be noted, though, that much of Central Michigan’s success at the plate in the season opener came against young arms after the game was out of reach.

Freshman Chris Sleeper made his collegiate debut in Sunday’s rematch with the Chippewas. Sleeper struck out five in five innings of work, limiting Central Michigan to zero runs on just two hits. He was also credited with the victory.

Fifth-year transfer Chase Smith has been solid since joining the Mountaineers.

Smith has made three appearances, and has yet to give up a run. He has allowed just two hits in three innings on the mound, while collecting three strikeouts. Smith joined WVU in the offseason after a standout career at Pitt.

Mazey has already used 18 different pitchers this season. However, Smith is one of just three to have made multiple appearances.

Preseason All-American Jacob Watters is one of them. Watters had a spotless season debut against Kent State, as he struck out out two of the three hitters he faced. But Watters ran into trouble against Coastal Carolina on Monday, giving up two runs on three hits, and being saddled with the loss.

Sophomore Ben Hampton is the WVU strikeout leader, so far. Hampton sat down 10 Golden Flashes hitters on strikes Saturday.

West Virginia will look to continue its successful start to the season this weekend, when the Mountaineers visit the Charlotte 49ers for a three-game series that begins Friday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

WVU is aiming for its best start since 2020, when the Mountaineers won five of their first six games. The remainder of that season was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mazey’s club started the year 5-1 in both 2020 and 2016.