WVU baseball set to return to PNC Park in 2022

The Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates play an exhibition baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team returns to PNC Park this spring, as it takes on rival Pitt on Tuesday, April 19, at the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Mountaineers are set to make its first appearance at PNC Park since 2019. For ticket information and to purchase seats to the Backyard Brawl contest, visit Pirates.com/CollegeBaseball.

“We’re really excited to bring the Mountaineers back to PNC Park this season,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “We put a lot of value into giving our players a big-league experience while they are here, so the opportunity to play at such a beautiful ballpark is always a fun one for us. It will be great to get back up there, bring some fans and enjoy a special night.”

WVU is 3-0 at PNC Park all time, with wins over Penn State in 2017 and 2018, as well as a victory over Pitt in 2019.

West Virginia’s complete 2022 schedule will be unveiled in the coming days.