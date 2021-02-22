WVU baseball single-game tickets now on sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics plan to welcome fans back to Monongalia County Ballpark the first time since the 2020 season was cut short, when the Mountaineers play host to Kent State on March 5 for the home opener.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at outdoor events, attendance will be capped at 600 spectators. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with a limited number of WVU students and fans. WVU officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the attendance policy, if needed, based on current health conditions.

With the overall capacity being limited to 600 spectators for home games in March, 2020 baseball season-ticket holders who are current 2020-21 Mountaineer Athletic Club members will be contacted about ticket availability in the coming days. Following that request period, 2020 baseball season-ticket holders who are not Mountaineer Athletic Club members, as well as active 2020-21 Mountaineer Athletic Club members will be contacted about ticket availability if tickets remain. If there are any tickets remaining following these ticket request periods, they will be made available to the general public. A limit of six (6) tickets can be purchased per account. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Related Content Mountaineer baseball caps off weekend with win over Georgia State

Below is when tickets will go on sale for each priority group:

Monday, Feb. 22 | 9 a.m. 2020 baseball season ticket holders who are also 2020-21 MAC members

Thursday, Feb. 25 | 9 a.m. 2020 baseball season ticket holders

Monday, March 1 | 9 a.m. 2020-21 MAC members

Thursday, March 4 | 9 a.m. General Public



2020 baseball-season ticket holders will maintain ticket priority for next year regardless of their purchase status in the 2021 season.

At limited number of WVU student tickets will be available with a valid student I.D. on game days on a first-come first-serve basis in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark.

Tickets for future games in April and May will be released at a later date and will follow the same order of priority ticket availability.

Monongalia County Ballpark will open one hour prior to the scheduled start of each event. WVU’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at all athletic ticketed events to speed up gate entry and enhance security measures. Fans are limited to one bag per person with a small clutch bag for privacy.

Face coverings will be required for all spectators entering Monongalia County Ballpark. Face coverings should always be worn while fans are in the complex with the exception of when eating and drinking.