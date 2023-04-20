MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia baseball team returns home to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend for three games with TCU. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m., Saturday for 4 p.m., and Sunday for 1 p.m.

All three games will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can also be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network baseball radio network, including the flagship station 100.9 Jack FM in Morgantown, and on the Varsity Network app. Andrew Caridi will bring you all the play-by-action.

Promotions for the weekend include a baseball cap giveaway courtesy of WVU Medicine on Friday along with Friday Night Happy Hour. Saturday will be Superhero Day where kids dressed up get free entry while Sunday will be the Gold Rush game as well as the Lace up for Pediatric Cancer. It will also be, as every Big 12 Sunday is, Kids Day where kids can run the bases and get autographs after the game.

The Mountaineers are 26-11 and are coming off a 9-4 win over Pitt, Wednesday at PNC Park in the Backyard Brawl. After falling behind early, WVU scored nine unanswered runs to improve to 5-0 at the home of the Pirates. The bullpen shined as four pitchers combined to throw 6.2 scoreless innings.

Graduate student Tevin Tucker has been surging recently as he has 13 hits in the last five games, including three against the Panthers on Wednesday. He is now hitting .368 on the season and was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List for the nation’s top shortstop.

Graduate senior Caleb McNeely hit his ninth home run of the season against Pitt, vaulting him to the team lead. It was also the first time a Mountaineer has homered at PNC Park in five games there.

On the mound, junior Ben Hampton leads the Mountaineers with 50 strikeouts while graduate Blaine Traxel has a 3.29 ERA. Freshman Robby Porco will get the ball on Sunday looking to improve upon his 4-1 record.

TCU enters the weekend with a 22-15 overall record and 7-5 mark in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs were picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason poll.

Most recently, the TCU fell to Lamar, 9-6, in a midweek game which followed dropping two of three to UNC Wilmington over the weekend.

Anthony Silva leads TCU with a .362 average wile Brayden Taylor has a team-high 13 home runs and 35 RBI.

The Horned Frogs will have two freshmen on the mound this weekend, led by Kole Klecker who is 7-2 with a 3.42 ERA.