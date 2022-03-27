Mountaineers' road trip will continue in the state of Kansas to start the month of April

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded its first Big 12 road swing in Texas on Sunday, March 27, as the Mountaineers fell, 4-0, to No. 34 Texas Tech, at the McLeod Tennis Center, in Lubbock.

“Credit to Texas Tech today,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “Overall, they just flat out beat us today. They were more aggressive from the start in doubles and took our opportunities away from us.”

West Virginia (7-11, 0-4 Big 12) fell behind, 1-0, after the Lady Raiders (12-7, 3-3 Big 12) claimed the doubles point.

Kailey Evans and Avelina Sayfetdinova defeated No. 42 doubles pair of freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang, 6-2.

Freshman Kendall Kovick and sophomore Momoko Nagato fell, 1-6, to Cristina Tiglea and Margarita Skariabina to put TTU on the board, before senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova’s doubles matchup went unfinished.

In singles, Texas Tech went on a 3-0 run to claim the match for the Lady Raiders. Nagato fell to Metka Komac, 6-0, 6-0, to notch the first singles win for TTU.

Chang fell to No. 85 Sayfetdinova in two-straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, before No. 24 Skriabina defeated Kovick, 6-1, 6-2, secured the match for Texas Tech.

Lipatova, Bossi and Bovolskaia’s matches all went unfinished.

Doubles Results

Kailey Evans/Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. #42 Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-2

Cristina Tiglea/Margarita Skriavina (TTU) def. Momoko Nagato/Kendall Kovick (WVU), 6-1

Metka Komac/Olivia Peet (TTU) def. Anastasiia Bovolskaia/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), ufinished

Singles Results

#24 Skriabina (TTU) def. Kovick (WVU), 6-1, 6-2

Peet (TTU) vs. Bovolskaia (WVU), 6-3, 5-0, unfinished

#85 Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. Chang (WVU), 6-2, 6-1

Komac (TTU) def. Nagato (WVU), 6-0, 6-0

Evans (TTU) vs. Lipatova (WVU), 6-7(2-7), 1-2, unfinished

Tiglea (TTU) vs. Bossi (WVU), 6-2, 4-2, unfinished

Looking Ahead

West Virginia travels to Kansas for a pair of dual matches, on April 1-3. Starting off in Lawrence, WVU is set for a matchup against No. 25 Kansas, on Friday, April 1 at 6 p.m. ET. To conclude the road swing, the Mountaineers make their way to Manhattan to play No. 56 Kansas State, on Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m.